Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Associated Banc worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after buying an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,728,000 after buying an additional 210,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,238,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 319,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Stephens lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

