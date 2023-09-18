Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $328,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,895 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $10,833,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.