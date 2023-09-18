Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $336.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.64 and its 200 day moving average is $323.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

