Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

