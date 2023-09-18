Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $356,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AI shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

