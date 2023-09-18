Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $300.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.82 and a one year high of $329.88.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

