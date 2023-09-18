Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 998.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585,940 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.75% of Avantor worth $106,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,184,000 after buying an additional 3,316,276 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,301,000 after buying an additional 1,502,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Avantor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.