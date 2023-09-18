Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 12.0% in August

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 314,900 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.