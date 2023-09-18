AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 240,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.37 on Monday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -34.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

