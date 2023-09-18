Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

