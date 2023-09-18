Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

