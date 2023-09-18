Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Lowered by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 47.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

