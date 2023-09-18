BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.