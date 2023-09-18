Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.09 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,132.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 147,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 248,473 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 174,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

