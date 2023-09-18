BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BP Price Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $38.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

