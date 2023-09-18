Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,576 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $27.62 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

