Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trex by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trex by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 49,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 24.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 250,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX opened at $64.91 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

