Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,693 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 588,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 169,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at $245,699.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 50,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,168.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

