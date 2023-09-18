Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,456 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

About Western New England Bancorp

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.