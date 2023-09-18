Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,667,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,665,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC opened at $45.21 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

