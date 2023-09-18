Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,963 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of EZCORP worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $438.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

