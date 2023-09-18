Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 79,353 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 402,298 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 200.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $2,273,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

