Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 425.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,205 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Universal Logistics worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $3,361,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 79,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

ULH opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $696.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

