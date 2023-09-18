Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 104,067 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 981.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 104,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NFBK stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $54.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

