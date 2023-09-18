Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bristow Group worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bristow Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,784,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,588,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,757,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,784,624.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,588,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,757,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,726 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $796.09 million, a P/E ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 1.42. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.