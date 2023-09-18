Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $865.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.