Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 18,108 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Marcus worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Marcus by 61.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marcus by 71,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCS opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $471.86 million, a PE ratio of -93.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.59 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -175.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

