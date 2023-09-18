Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 44,746 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Thryv worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thryv by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 333,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 256,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thryv by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after buying an additional 252,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thryv Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $680.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.