Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 89,349 Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Resources Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 36,504 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RGP opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

