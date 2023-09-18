Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Donegal Group worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,823.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,900,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,100,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,900,207 shares in the company, valued at $174,100,028.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 110,819 shares of company stock worth $1,634,443 and have sold 10,455 shares worth $155,368. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

DGICA stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $492.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,486,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donegal Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Donegal Group Profile

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

