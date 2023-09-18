Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,327 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWP opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.55 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -27.18%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

