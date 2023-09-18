Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

TRC stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $464.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.71. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $20.65.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.