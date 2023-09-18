Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,818 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 687.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile



Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

