Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Kelly Services worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KELYA opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KELYA

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.