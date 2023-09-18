Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Bancshares worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,067.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 75,763 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 169,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 160,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

First Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

FBMS stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.