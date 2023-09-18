Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $425,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $404,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $90.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $574.89 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.45. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

