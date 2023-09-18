Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $35.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $45.00.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.