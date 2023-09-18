Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 262,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $12.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

