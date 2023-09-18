Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,066,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,038,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 123,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 555,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

FCF opened at $12.56 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.