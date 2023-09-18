Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Univest Financial worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,395,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,599,000 after buying an additional 255,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $515.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

