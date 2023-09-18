Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 179.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSII opened at $24.88 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.26 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

