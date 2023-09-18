Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,682 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,660,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

PEBO stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $919.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,571.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $56,556.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski bought 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.