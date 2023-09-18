Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $633.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,463.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

