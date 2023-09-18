Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,778,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 187,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $16.43 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $147,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,887 shares of company stock worth $2,326,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

