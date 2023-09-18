Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $910,000 Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of RE/MAX worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,555,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RE/MAX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in RE/MAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,533.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

