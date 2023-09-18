Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $898.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

