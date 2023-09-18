Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154,667 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NOV by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 251,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,676,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NOV by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,940,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,981,000 after acquiring an additional 347,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOV opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

