Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,102 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BVH opened at $35.49 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $604.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $260.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BVH

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.