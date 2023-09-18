Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,448 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of PRA Group worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $9,971,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PRA Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,225,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of PRAA opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $836.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.26. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. PRA Group’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

