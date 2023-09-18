Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 49,329 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

